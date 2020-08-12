The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, Aug. 14
St. Vincent de Paul — Clothing and Food Distribution• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Drive through Pantry Food Distribution for those in need from 1 to 3 p.m.
FRC Friday the 13th Group Meeting• 11:30 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. RSVP to 612-203-0135 by Aug. 10.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Cannon Valley Cinema, 404 Schilling Dr. N., Dundas. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Nerstrand United Methodist Church Outdoor Garage Sale/Fundraiser• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Weather permitting. COVID-19 precautions include: face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer. Bathrooms not be available.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Monday, Aug. 17
American Legion Executive Board meeting• 6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. Faribault American Legion, 15073348784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, chips, fruit, relishes, dessert
Wednesday, Aug. 19
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.
Paradise Center for the Arts: Art in the Park• 2 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Free visual art making activity and storytime. Social distancing and cleaning guidelines from MDH followed and enforced. Masks strongly encouraged.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Concerts in the Park• 7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. See bit.ly/cityoffaribaultconcerts for the complete list of performers.