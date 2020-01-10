The K-W Knights’ girls basketball team relied on its defense to pull away from the Randolph Rockets in the second half of their Thursday evening clash, ultimately winning by a score of 57-40.
The Rockets (5-8) were able to limit the damage in the first half and Randolph was trailing by just four points early in the second half, but the K-W defense clamped down and allowed the Knights (5-8) to take control of the game down the stretch.
The key to success for K-W was its ability to move the ball around, which was reflected in the stats as the Knights posted 32 assists in the game. The Knights also came up with 32 steals and grabbed 36 rebounds.
K-W coach Jake Wieme felt that the Knights started off a little flat in the first half but got stronger as the game went on.
“By the start of the second half and then throughout the rest of the game I thought we played really well,” Wieme said. “We had some goals on defense and I thought our girls executed those goals really well, and that led to some good basketball on the offensive side. I don’t think we shot the ball very well in the first half and sometimes when the ball doesn’t go in, you end up putting your head down, but the girls persevered through it and they played a great second half.”
Senior Megan Mattson led the Knights with 12 points, followed by Riley Dummer and Julianna Boyum with 10 each. Tessa Erlandson scored eight points, Sydney Burow and Madi Luebke scored six each and Nora Woock chipped in five.
WEM girls basketball crushes Cleveland 74-18
The WEM Buccaneers girls basketball team picked up its most lopsided win of the season so far after blasting the Cleveland Clippers 74-18 Thursday evening.
The Bucs are now 13-0 on the season thanks to a performance in which they flat-out overwhelmed the Clippers.
Cleveland shot just 17% in the game, making only seven of the 39 baskets it attempted. The Clippers also turned the ball over 27 times, and the Bucs made them pay every time, as WEM finished with 25 points off turnovers.
WEM also got 25 points from its bench and had 14 second chance points, and the Bucs only turned the ball over 10 times. The Bucs impressed with 16 steals and had a whopping 47 rebounds in the game, while making 41% (27 of 65) of their shots.
A total of 11 Buccaneers scored points in the game, led by Brielle Bartelt with 21. Toryn Richards and Kylie Pittmann scored 10 each, while Emma Woratschka, Lindsay Condon and Rylee Pelant finished with five each. Trista Hering, Sadie Oorlog, Ellie Ready and Addie Taylor scored four each.
Bartelt led the Bucs with five steals and four assists. Allison Reints had four steals and Hering contributed five blocks.
Rockets race past K-W Knights 75-44 in boys basketball
K-W’s boys basketball team struggled on the road Thursday evening against Randolph, with the Rockets holding the Knights to just 19 points in the first half and ultimately cruising to a 75-44 victory.
The loss was K-W’s most lopsided loss since a 91-41 loss to Class 2A’s 3rd-ranked team, the Lake City Tigers, a month ago.
Laden Nerison and Casey Wesbur each scored 10 points for the Knights, but the Rockets (8-5) did a better job limiting Nerison in particular than several of K-W’s recent opponents. Tate Erlandson finished with nine points, while Trevor Steberg chipped in five points and Garret Grove and Vic Martinez both scored four.
The Rockets snapped a three-game losing streak with an aggressive approach on offense that ultimately wore down the Knights’ defense. The Rockets found their way to the basket early and often, with 35 points in the first half and 39 in the second half. They sunk 17 shots from inside the arc and finished with 11 3-pointers as well.
The Knights (5-7) have another tough challenge ahead with a home game against Pine Island (6-4) on Tuesday, as the Panthers are currently riding a four-game winning streak.