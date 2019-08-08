In the Aug. 2 article, “BA volleyball tries out team camp, will compete in preseason elite tournament,” the Bethlehem Academy volleyball assistant coaches were incorrectly listed as referenced from MSHSL.org. Assistant varsity coach is Jill Strodtman and JV coach is Ellen Hansen. C-squad and middle school coaches have yet to be named at press time.
