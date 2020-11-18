Waterville-Elysian-Morristown junior quarterback Domanik Paulson threw for 107 yards and rushed for 109 and a touchdown, but Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop was able to comfortably run away with a 62-12 victory Tuesday night in the Section 2A quarterfinals.
G-F-W raced out to a 22-0 lead after the first quarter and a 38-0 lead by halftime, before Paulson and Kurtis Crosby rushed for touchdowns for the Buccaneers in the second half.
Paulson completed 11 of his 24 passes and turned his nine rush attempts into 109 yards. Jon Remme hauled in nine receptions for 81 yards, while Crosby pulled in a pair of receptions for 26 yards on top of his eight rushes for four yards.
G-F-W racked up 474 total yards, with 364 of those coming on the ground.