Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow and windy. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.