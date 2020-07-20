Hopefully not too many fans came up to Ray Plut Field last Friday night expecting to see a game and be disappointed. The Braves’ contest with the Jordan Millers got cancelled at the last minute due to health concerns with some Miller’s family members.
Apple Valley 10, Le Center Braves 0
After a nice comeback win the previous week, things started out positively for the Braves Sunday at Apple Valley.
With one out in the first, the Braves loaded the bases on consecutive singles by Brad O’Keefe, Kollee Burkhardsmeier and Landon Little. A double play quickly ended that threat. It seemed to go downhill from there.
It isn’t often you out hit the opponent 4-2 and lose a game 10-0. The A’s took advantage of six walks, three hit batsmen and six Brave fielding errors to quickly build a 10-0 lead after three innings.
It was an ugly game in the scorebook, to watch live and one to quickly forget.
Upcoming action:
The Braves resume action this Friday night, July 24t, with the Waconia Islanders coming to Ray Plut Field for an 8 p.m. contest. The Sunday, July 26 game at Loretto is off as they have called an end to their season.