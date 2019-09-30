Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Le Sueur County DFL Monthly Meeting• 5:30 p.m., at Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Thursday, Oct 3
Le Sueur Saddle Club• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School, 511 1/2 N 4th St, Le Sueur. First Thursday of the month, at the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School Nov. through April, and at the Le Sueur Saddle Club Arena May through Oct, for more information call 507-246-5347.
Knights of Columbus• 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Social Hall, 165 N Waterville Ave., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Pheasants Forever Chapter• 7:30 p.m., Montgomery American Legion, 102 Elm Ave SW. Call Greg Busch 507-744-2026.
Friday, Oct 4
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Oct 5
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Oct 6
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Oct 7
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Community Dinner• 6-7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 80 N. Cordova Ave., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Henderson Area Arts Group• 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Oct 8
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Jordan Chapter 108 — Order of the Eastern Star• 8 p.m., Masonic Hall of Le Sueur, 128 N 5th St., Le Sueur.
Wednesday, Oct 9
Grief Support Group for Women •10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Henderson City Council• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.