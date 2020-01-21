Pine Island slipped past the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team Jan. 14 by a score of 66-62.
The Knights outplayed the Panthers early on, but Pine Island was able to overcome a rough start and trailed by just one point at halftime.
The Panthers came out much stronger in the second half, cutting down on their turnovers and keeping the Knights at arm’s length.
K-W had a pretty nice night on offense, with four players reaching double digits in points, but the Knights’ defense struggled against a trio of Pine Island players, including Brooke Sinning (22 points, six rebounds), Alex Larson (16 points, three rebounds) and Krista Holzer (10 points, 22 rebounds). Overall, the Panthers pulled in a whopping 43 rebounds in the game, which gave them a strong advantage down the stretch.
Holzer’s ability to pull in rebounds limited the Knights’ possessions down the stretch. Still, Julianna Boyum had a nice night with 13 points, while Riley Dummer tallied 12, Madi Luebke scored 11 and Sydney Burow finished with 10. Tessa Erlandson also chipped in eight. Megan Mattson and Nora Woock rounded out the scoring with four points and three points, respectively.
K-W is now 6-9 on the season and sits in fourth place in the Hiawatha Valley Blue Division standings, having gone 1-3 against conference opponents thus far. The Knights were set to host Class AA’s third-ranked team, the Rochester Lourdes Eagles (12-2, 3-2 Hiawatha Valley), on Friday evening, but due to weather, that game was postponed to Feb. 10.
Following their home game against Byron on Tuesday evening, the Knights will be at Houston (11-3) for a non-conference game Thursday, and then have back-to-back home games against Chatfield on Friday and against LeRoy-Ostrander on Monday.
Houston should present a formidable challenge, having won four in a row and seven of its last eight. Chatfield, another non-conference opponent, hasn’t seen as much success, as the Gophers are 5-11 entering this week.
LeRoy-Ostrander — also a non-conference opponent — has fared even worse, as the Cardinals are winless in 13 attempts this season.
With a busy week ahead, the Knights are hoping they can re-capture some of the magic that helped them to big wins over Randolph and Kingsland on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10.