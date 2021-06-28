The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, July 1
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Friday, July 2
Annual Rib Feed• 4-8 p.m., Blondies Butcher Shop, 101 Main St., Wanamingo.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, July 3
Booster Club's Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament• 9 a.m., JB's Tavern, 112 Main St., Wanamingo.
Wanamingo Fire Department Picnic and Dance• 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Featuring the "Polka Dots" and "Shirts and Skins."
Sunday, July 4
Yard Games by Wanamingo Commercial Club• 11 a.m.-7 p.m., At North Main Street, Wanamingo. Play life-sized Connect 4, Jenga, tic-tac-toe and Twister.
Wanamingo Lion's Club Sundeas, Cotton Candy, Popcorn and Snow Cones• 12:30-4 p.m., 2nd Shift, 300 Main St., Wanamingo.
Wanamingo Fourth of July Grand Parade• 2:30 p.m.,
Wanamingo Fire Department Water-Fight• 4 p.m., Wanamingo Fire Hall, 96 Main St., Wanamingo.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public• 1-3 p.m., Located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Blvd. across from Boonie's Bar & Grill. Learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Tuesday, July 6
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, July 7
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., VFW Cannon Falls, 218 Fourth St. N, Cannon Falls. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.