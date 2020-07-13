In this June 27, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Taylor Rogers throws against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game in Minneapolis. Major League Baseball will start each extra inning this season by putting a runner on second base. “I think you’ve all seen, with a runner on second base these days, we have to be pretty complicated with our sequences,” Rogers said. “I don’t see that speeding up the game. In fact, I see that slowing it down.”(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)