“I don’t believe newspaper reporters can substitute for a district attorney, but a newspaper has a very valid investigative role. Newspaper reports on corruption in government, racketeering and organized crime conditions can be very helpful to your communities and the whole country.”
— Robert F. Kennedy
“A newspaper is not just for reporting the news as it is, but to make people mad enough to do something about it.”
— Mark Twain
“The newspaper is in all its literalness the bible of democracy, the book out of which a people determines its conduct.”
— Walter Lippman
“Half of the American people have never read a newspaper. Half never voted for president. One hopes it is the same half.”
— Gore Vidal