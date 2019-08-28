“I don’t believe newspaper reporters can substitute for a district attorney, but a newspaper has a very valid investigative role. Newspaper reports on corruption in government, racketeering and organized crime conditions can be very helpful to your communities and the whole country.”

— Robert F. Kennedy

“A newspaper is not just for reporting the news as it is, but to make people mad enough to do something about it.”

— Mark Twain

“The newspaper is in all its literalness the bible of democracy, the book out of which a people determines its conduct.”

— Walter Lippman

“Half of the American people have never read a newspaper. Half never voted for president. One hopes it is the same half.”

— Gore Vidal

Jeffrey Jackson is the managing editor of the Owatonna People's Press. He can be reached at 507-444-2371 or via email at jjackson@owatonna.com

Load comments