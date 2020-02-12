Finding a way to slow down Nicollet/Mankato Loyola’s low-post play proved difficult for Janesville-Waldorf-Pembert Tuesday in a 58-40 loss in Janesville.
Megan Frutiger scored a game-high 21 points for the Raiders (8-14, 5-6 Valley) and Hayley Selby added 11 as the Bulldogs (5-17, 4-7 Valley) had a tough time grabbing rebounds.
JWP won the last meeting between the teams 50-43 Feb. 6 in Nicollet but lost the first meeting 70-44 Jan. 24 in Nicollet. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs had three players out due to illness and the Raiders threw a zone defense at JWP.
“Their zone kind of bothered us during the first half,” Bulldogs head coach Eric Thomson said. “The second half we kind of figured it out, we just missed shots. That’s kind of our MO, if we miss shots, the game’s difficult.”
Mara Richardson led JWP with eight points while Dani Gerdts added seven points. Hallie Wheelock finished with five.
The Bulldogs trailed 34-13 at halftime after Kendall Robertson hit a 3-pointer for Nicollet/Loyola as time expired in the first half.
JWP falls to Alden-Conger
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton didn’t have an answer for Alden-Conger’s Abbie Theusch Saturday in a 65-51 loss in Alden.
Theusch scored a game-high 29 points and kept the game out of reach for the Bulldogs.
“She hurt us pretty bad,” JWP head coach Eric Thomson said. “She can drive and she can shoot. We didn’t rebound great.”
Mandy Gruis led the Bulldogs (5-16, 4-6 Valley) with 14 points and five rebounds. Kate Schultz scored 12 and Amanda Sack added nine.
JWP trailed by six at halftime and kept it close until the midway through the second half.
JWP snaps three-game skid
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton snapped a three-game skid Feb. 3 with a 55-41 win over Cleveland in the Valley Conference Showcase in Janesville.
Mandy Gruis led the Bulldogs (4-15, 3-5 Valley) with 18 points. Amanda Sack scored nine and Emma Johnson had six points.
JWP fell behind 11-2 early before going on a 15-1 run en route to a 27-20 halftime lead.
“We’re making shots,” Bulldogs head coach Eric Thomson said. “That’s been our thing. We get good shots if we don’t turn it over.”
JWP has found its touch on 3-pointers, too, averaging around 42 percent from beyond the arc.