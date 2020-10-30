Every election year we hear a lot of rhetoric by candidates trying to put out catchy sound bites that will make an impression with voters. This year I have heard “speaking truth to power,” sure sounds good, but I suppose it depends on who’s truth you are talking about. I can tell you that in my eight years in the Legislature, I believe every legislator has spoken the truth according to their perspective. Whether in committee or on the House floor, we all give our truth based upon the information available and our beliefs. Whereas I do not agree with all points of view, I do accept their sincerity.
Another way to determine who you would want to represent you might be to review the history and success of the candidate. Questions to ask might be how well do they listen and react to constituents? Like hearing from local sixth graders, listening to their concerns, writing legislation and then getting it passed. A bill that not only helped our local youth understand the legislative process but gave that opportunity to all sixth graders statewide. Or listening to a local constituent that was concerned about protecting their children’s identity. Then working with them to pass a law that gave parents the ability to protect that identity.
Another question might be how well do they support the needs of the community? Like securing funding for Waseca County Veteran’s Memorial or funding to rebuild the Tink Larson Field stadium burned down by arson. Or securing the final funding to rebuild the Steele County Public Works building. Or recently securing $750,000 to allow the Steele County Fair Board to put their overhead electric wiring underground.
Or how about how they support our transportation system, especially local needs? Like every year moving Highway 14 closer to completion until its completion was fully funded. Or making sure the local road and bridge fund continues to get replenished, allowing local projects to get completed.
What about how they work to improve the local economy and business opportunities? Like a large tax cut for middle income, or ag-to-school credit to help farmers and school districts, or full conformity to section 179. Or reducing business property tax to retain local businesses.
The above is just a sampling of my successes and whereas, they are important, it is also important to know my beliefs. I believe there are three primary responsibilities placed upon the Legislature by the Minnesota Constitution: K-12 funding, infrastructure and public safety. 1. K-12 education is the foundation upon which future success is based. We need to continue to find new and effective ways to improve the education system and the achievement gap. 2. Infrastructure or public property preservation and management is critical in maintaining the public programs. To ignore those needs would not be in the public’s best interest nor promote their trust in us. 3. Public safety and how it is provided will determine the level of peace or fear that one lives in. Recently there has been a lot of debate about how effective law enforcement is and what steps are needed to re-establish trust in it. I believe the disparities and shortcomings are not due to law enforcement personnel, but rather from the decisions of the government entities that oversee and regulate them. Here our law enforcement and first responders are the best there is. They deserve our respect and thanks for keeping us safe.
Finally, we must remember that we are all unique individuals. God created us all with different skills and talents to fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. Because of that diversity and varied backgrounds, no one person will agree 100% with us. All we can do is vote for the person we feel best represents our beliefs and expectations.