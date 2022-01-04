At an event as loaded with talent as The Clash, there's no way to avoid qualify opponents.
So while Northfield wrestling coach Geoff Staab might not be entirely pleased with his team's No. 7 seed in its bracket, a first-round matchup against second-seeded Liberty (Arizona) only accelerates a leap into the arms of grueling competition Friday and Saturday at Rochester Community Technical College.
“That’s the best part about it," Staab said. "We’re not happy with the first-round draw, but we can compete with anybody. It’s always tough to say how good Arizona is going to be because we’re a different state.
“Liberty’s going to be tough in the first round. They’re two-time state champs in Arizona the last two years in a row. They have some tough kids, but we’ll see how Arizona matches up with Minnesota.”
The Clash consists of 31 teams spread across four brackets (three have eight teams, one has seven). Each of those teams has dreams of winning state titles later this year, whether that be in Minnesota's Class AAA (Northfield, Owatonna, Shakopee, Anoka, St. Michael-Albertville, Apple Valley, Wayzata) or in lower classes (Jackson County Central, New Prague, Dover-Eyota).
That list also extends across the country, with teams like Liberty (Arizona), Vacaville (California), Minisink Valley (New York) and Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) to test themselves against national competition.
Each bracket plays out all three rounds Friday. Saturday, eight brackets are created with placements based on where a team finishes in its starting bracket. A fourth-place team wrestles other fourth-place teams, while all the first-place teams face off to determine the overall champion.
“It’s my favorite tournament of the year," Staab said. "It’s just great competition every year, it’s different competition with different styles of wrestling. We get three matches Friday and three matches Saturday and they’re always good matches, so it’ll be good for our guys and girls to get that competition.”
There's a little extra sweetness surrounding this year's tournament for Staab, since his Northfield team is slated to wrestle at full strength for the first time this season.
Early in the year, the Raiders missed a handful of their standouts as they worked back from injury. More recently, Northfield was forced to cancel last Wednesday's dual as a spate of illnesses swept up and down the roster.
"A lot of flus and just nasty viruses going through," Staab said. "We had a couple nicks and bruises, but our guys at the heavier weights are finally going full bore now. They’ve been banged up and not wrestling too much, but now we’re ready to rock and roll with everybody back. This is the first time we’re going to put our full squad out there.”
The full seeding for Northfield's bracket is as follows: No. 1 Minisink Valley (New York), No. 2 Liberty (Arizona), No. 3 Shakopee, No. 4 Jackson County Central, No. 5 Bolivar (Missouri), No. 6 Huntley (Illinois), No. 7 Northfield, No. 8 Ellsworth (Wisconsin).
With that much out-of-state competition, it's tough for Staab to forecast how the Raiders might match up. What he does know is Northfield's best has goals of proving that No. 7 seed wrong.
“We’re finally healthy," Staab said. "We’ve got everybody back, so we think we’re going to give them a run.”