Thursday, Nov. 07
Big Brothers Big Sisters — Big Night Out• 5:30-7 p.m., 10,000 Drops, 28 4th St NE, Faribault. 21+ Corks and pints. Hang out, learn more, make a difference 1 free drink.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Christian Mission Love Day group• 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Make and tie quilts. Potluck coffee about 2:30 p.m.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500• 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Nov. 08
Homeschool Day: Decomposition Expedition• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Explore a decomposing log and look for evidence of how the log is changing. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/student, $7/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Homeschool Science Day: Survival• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn skills to help you survive in the wilderness. Try your hand at shelter-building and fire-starting. Ages 4-14 Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge• 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Saturday, Nov. 09
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Hike and Hygge• 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Group hike around River Bend with a naturalist and then take time for some hygge before you leave. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Stewardship Day: Buckthorn Battles• 1-4 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Primary focus will be reducing buckthorn. Activities include pulling, cutting and piling buckthorn. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Fall Brunch and Dessert Auction• 10-11:15 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. http://thekenyonleader.com.
Wanamingo Community Meal• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Financial Peace University• 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Communion Worship Service• 10:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Monday, Nov. 11
Surviving The Holidays• 6:15-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 1039 St Paul Ave, Faribault. For divorced or widowed singles. This class will help providing coping skills as well as finding hope and healing over the holidays. Meal included. RSVP to Jennifer David at 507-210-6339. Jennifer David, jenniferdavid70@gmail.com, 5072106339.
SEMCAC Senior Dining• 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Council Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Faribault Christian Women’s Connection• 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Truckers Inn/Super America, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Buffet luncheon, special feature and guest speaker. Cost is $10 at the door with cash or check. RSVP: email faribaultcwc@gmail.com or call Karla Jo at 332-7261.
Men’s Bible Study• 6:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist• 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Priscilla Club• 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. All are welcome. Meets second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays of the month.
Mental Health Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Beth Truesdale ‘97 Lecture• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College Viking Theater, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. Dawn Baarts, baarts1@stolaf.edu, 507-786-2160. https://institute.stolaf.edu/.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre• 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
WELCA at Cannon Rivers• 1 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Overcomers• 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids’ club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group• 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Kenyon Area Business Association• 6:15 p.m., Kenyon Country Club, 45986 Hwy 56, Kenyon. Meets the second Wednesday of each month.
Confirmation Class• 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Praise and Worship Practice• 7:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.