Wednesday, Oct. 09
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Lutefisk and meatball dinner-- 11 a.m., Vang Lutheran Church, 2060 County 49 Blvd., Dennison. Adults — $17, 10 & under — $6 Preschool age — Free. Servings at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. For reservations or takeout: 507-789-5186 or vanglutefisk@gmail.com.
Faribault levy informational meeting-- 4 p.m., Faribault Schools District Office, 710 17th St. SW, Faribault. Superintendent Todd Sesker discusses the upcoming referendum questions and what, if passed, they would mean for the district.
Burger night on the grill-- 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Made to order burgers, chicken strips, and Philly cheese steak baskets. All include fries or tater tots.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Human Rights In Palestine: Obstacles and Opportunities-- 7-8:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 Third Street West, Northfield. Rev. Mark Brown, longtime advocate for human rights in Palestine/Israel, offers insights into recent developments in Palestine/Israel. Discussion of local advocacy efforts. Refreshments. Julie Zdenek, women.stjohns500@gmail.com, 618-698-4870.
Ham Dinner-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Mindful Moments-- 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Friday, Oct. 11
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Soup luncheon-- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. For more and menus, visit Faribault Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church on Facebook. Take out soup will be available.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Bethel Ridge Activity Circle-- 10 a.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. 507-332-0294.
Open skate-- 12-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $5 per person/$18 per family. Punch cards with 14 punches available at the Community Center. Skate rentals at the arena: $3.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Euchre-- 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate-- 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $5 per person/$18 per family. Punch cards with 14 punches available at the Community Center. Skate rentals at the arena: $3.
Monday, Oct. 14
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Free breakfast for veterans-- 8:30-10:30 a.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. On the menu: biscuits and gravy, egg bake, sausage links, coffee and orange juice. Available while supplies last. For more information, contact Maggie Clendenin at the Legion at 507-33408784.
Faribault Area Retired Educators-- 9:15 a.m., Mill City Senior Living, 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault. A $2 donation for scones and coffee is suggested. Social time begins at 9:15 a.m., meeting starts at 10. Tour of Mill City Senior Living. Donations collected for Lincoln Elementary School's Health Office. Call Mary Osborne 507-330-1992.
Faribault levy informational meeting-- 5:30 p.m., Faribault Schools District Office, 710 17th St. SW, Faribault. Superintendent Todd Sesker discusses the upcoming referendum questions and what, if passed, they would mean for the district.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at the Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, relishes, pie
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club-- 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.