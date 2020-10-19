BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Two guitars owned, played and partly designed by the late Eddie Van Halen will be going up for auction.
A 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar and a customized electric guitar Van Halen built at his home studio with his guitar tech Matt Bruck and given to a friend in 1991 will be among the items for sale at the event dubbed "Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock 'N' Roll," starting Dec. 5, Julien's Auctions announced Monday.
Both guitars were hand-striped by Van Halen in the familiar style of most of his guitars dating back to the first Van Halen album in 1978. Each of the guitars is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.
The guitar legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died of cancer on Oct. 6 at age 65.
The auction was in already in the works at the time.
The auction also includes a Fender Stratocaster played, and smashed, by Kurt Cobain on Nirvana's 1994 In Utero Tour, and a crystal-studded white glove worn by Michael Jackson on the Jackson brothers' 1984 Victory Tour.
'Clouds,' by teen who died of cancer, hits No. 1 on iTunes
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seven years after his death to cancer at age 18, a Minnesota singer-songwriter has returned to the top of the iTunes chart with his inspirational tune "Clouds."
The Star Tribune reports that "Clouds" by Zach Sobiech took over iTunes' No. 1 slot from Justin Bieber on Sunday, two days after the Hollywood movie of the same name based on Sobiech's life premiered on Disney+.
The ranking is based on downloads of the song. The profits will add to the $2 million already raised for cancer research via Sobiech's namesake foundation.
The single first climbed to the top of iTunes in 2013, shortly after the Stillwater-area teenager's death. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer four years earlier.
By that point, the YouTube video that led to the song's ascent had been viewed 4 million times. It's up over 15 million now. The song also went to No. 26 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the rock singles chart.
The movie is an adaptation of the memoir "Fly a Little Higher" by Zach's mother, Laura Sobiech.