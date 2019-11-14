ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul police officer described an unwritten “code of silence” during a federal trial on Wednesday.
Brian Ficcadenti testified during the trial of fellow officer Brett Palkowitsch, who is charged with violating the civil rights of Frank Baker. In 2016, Palkowitsch kicked Baker as he was being bitten by a police dog. Federal prosecutors say Palkowitsch used excessive force.
Palkowitsch has pleaded not guilty. He is on paid administrative leave.
Ficcadenti, who released the K-9 on Baker, testified that he regrets his actions that night and his silence until now. He was a new K-9 handler on the night of June 24, 2016. He testified that looking back on the incident now, he wouldn’t have released the dog, named Falco, so quickly to apprehend Baker, who was suspected of carrying a gun. Baker was later found to be unarmed.
Ficcadenti testified that he felt like Baker was not a threat while he was in the jaws of the dog. And he said he felt like Palkowitsch’s three kicks were not necessary.
However, Ficcadenti has been reluctant to criticize Palkowitsch until now. Ficcadenti said he feared that if he spoke out, other officers would retaliate against him for breaking an unwritten code of silence.
During opening statements, defense attorney Deborah Ellis said Palkowitsch actually saved Baker from possibly losing his leg by stepping in when the K-9 handler failed to take control of the situation. She said Palkowitsch focused his attention on Baker’s hands moving towards his midsection, fearing he had a gun.
In 2017, Baker sued the city and settled the lawsuit for $2 million — the city’s largest ever police misconduct payout.