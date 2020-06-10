NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has set up a wide variety of free online mental health classes for June and July. They include classes such as Creating Caring Communities, Mental Health and the Workplace, Mental Illnesses and Crisis Communication, Self Care and Mindfulness, Hope for Recovery, In Our Own Voice, Together We Can Make it OK, Discipline Tips for Stressed Parents, a suicide prevention class called QPR – Question, Persuade and Refer and many more.
The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers, and also the general public. Find a complete listing of these classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go straight to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.