Wednesday, Feb. 05
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Resource Bank - 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Hands-On Science• 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Water Polo• 7-8 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Ages 16 & up - Co-Ed - Registration not required. Fast-paced, fun, and a great way to get a safe, nonimpact workout.
Thursday, Feb. 06
Lonsdale Legion Post 586 Meeting• 7:30 p.m., Legion members meet the first Thursday of every month at the Lonsdale American Legion. For more information on becoming a member, call 507-744-2387.
Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary• 7:30 p.m., Meetings are on the first Thursday of the month at the Legion Hall.
Diving Camp - Grades seven - 12• 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday's Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, see menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Feb. 07
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Saturday, Feb. 08
Paper Making Valentines• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$7/family; $5/member family.
Faribault Winter Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Avenue North, Faribault, MN. Tiffany Tripp, tatrippmn@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, Feb. 09
Veseli Area Lions Club• 5 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Church, 4949 Washington St., Veseli.
Monday, Feb. 10
Faculty Recital• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Christopher Atzinger, piano Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Mental Health Presentation: Kelly's Story• 6:30 p.m., New Prague High School, 221 12th St. NE, New Prague. No registration needed. Open to the community.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.