Thursday, Oct. 31
St. Olaf Artist in Residence Talk by Jake Heggie-- 11:30-12:30 a.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Lecture: "Where the Music Comes From: The Fire of Possibility." Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Nov. 01
Preschool Storytime-- 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Nov. 02
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, Nov. 03
St. Olaf Guest Artist Recital-- 4:30-5:45 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Solo trumpet and trombone recital with Amy Schendel, Professor of trumpet at the University of Iowa, and Todd Schendel, International trombone performing artist. Pianist to be announced. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Tuesday, Nov. 05
Golden Agers-- 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.