The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?
— Psalm 27:1-3
Dear Friends in Christ,
Some time ago, I went into the dentist for what they like to call a deep cleaning, and pretty soon into the conversation, I asked if I could have the laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide. The dentist’s assistant indicated that it would be $20 extra, to which I replied, “no problem.” She asked if I wanted the nitrous oxide instead of Novocain, to which I responded, “No, in addition to the Novocain. And then I added, “I’m not a fan of pain.” To which she said, “no problem.” I say I’m not a fan of pain.
In Psalm 27, David would teach us that if you put the presence of Almighty God on one side of the scale and all the armies of his enemies on the other side of the scale, the presence of the Lord would win the day every time. He specifies two great blessings of what it means that his sins have been forgiven and his soul has been saved. Blessing #1 is joy, which is symbolized by light, and Blessing #2 is security, which is symbolized by words like stronghold / shelter / hiding place / cover of his tent.
Even though it was true that David’s enemies were lurking in all kinds of dark corners, one thing matter more than all of that, that he was free to worship in the house of his Lord. One thing mattered more than all of his troubles, that he could gaze upon and revel in the beauty of the sanctuary. One thing mattered more than all of his present pain, whether it be self-inflicted or otherwise, was that God was with him and that he could flee for refuge to his dwelling place any time that he wanted to do so.
My dear mom was famous in our family for fleeing for refuge to her Bible and Prayer Book when she was afraid. When any of us kids were out and about on a Friday or Saturday night, she wouldn’t go to bed until we came home. We knew that she would be drinking warm milk and crackers (an old remedy for not being able to sleep), she would be reading her Bible, she would be worrying, she would be saying her prayers. Again and again she would flee for refuge to the presence of her God.
Fast forward four decades, and now it’s Debi and my turn to sit up and worry and pray until our kids came home. Except Debi refused to do that. I would say, “don’t you think we should stay awake and pray until they come home?” She would say, “No, they’re God’s kids too. He loves them even more than we do. He will stay awake. I’m going to bed.” One more time, Debi got it right – she rested in the promises of God, she trusted that their Father in heaven neither slumbered nor slept, God was with them.
The Lord is my light and my salvation. Whom shall I fear?
In Christ,
Pastor Griffin