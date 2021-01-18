Owatonna boys basketball
Even without star junior center Evan Dushek, the Owatonna boys basketball team was able to start its season Saturday with a 64-59 victory at Rochester Century.
Junior guard Brayden Williams poured in a game-high 21 points thanks to a trio of 3-pointers and an 8-for-14 performance from the free throw line. He was supported by senior Payton Beyer’s 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists, in addition to seven other Huskies that score at least two points.
As a team, Owatonna shot 50% from the floor and converted on 5 of 12 3-point attempts.
Rochester Century, meanwhile, was led by 18 points from Noah Deedrick and 11 points via Peter Lynch, but was only able to shoot 40% from the field and hit only 4 of its 17 3-point attempts.
Owatonna will next play in its home opener Thursday night against Mankato West, which raced past Faribault 75-52 in its first game of the season.
Faribault wrestling
The Faribault wrestling team started its season with a pair of sizable wins Saturday in a triangular at Mankato West that also included Sibley East.
First, the Falcons surged past the Scarlets 64-12, before racing past the Wolverines 52-24.
Bo Bokman (113-pound weight class), Elliot Viland (120), Tyler Boyd (126), Gael Ramirez (145), Aiden Tobin (152) and George Soto (182/195) all finished with a pair of victories, while JT Hausen (106) won one match by fall and another by forfeit.
Against Mankato West Brady Beske (Hwt.) made his varsity debut and won his match by fall.
Faribault will be back in action Thursday in a home triangular against Austin and Lakeville South.
W-E-M girls basketball
A back-and-forth contest Saturday between Class A No. 4 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial came down to the final few possessions in Lake Crystal.
A pair of W-E-M possessions with less than a minute left and LC-WM leading 53-52 ended with a missed 3-pointer and a turnover. After the Knights drained a pair of free throws to extend their lead to 55-52 with about 14 seconds left, the Buccaneers missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining.
Another two free throws made by LC-WM with eight seconds left stretched its lead to 57-52 and effectively ended the contest.
For W-E-M, senior Kylie Pittmann led the way with 17 points, while senior Toryn Richards and senior Lindsay Condon provided 10 points. Condon also grabbed 11 rebounds, while Richards hauled in six rebounds.
Both teams relatively struggled from 3-point range, with W-E-M converting 4 of 19 chances and LC-WM making 8 of 27 3-pointers.
W-E-M will battle another tough non-conference opponent Tuesday night in its home opener against Class A No. 6 Mayer Lutheran.
Blooming Prairie vs. Bethlehem Academy girls basketball
After a stop-and-start first two weeks of practice, the Blooming Prairie girls basketball team was able to start its season Saturday with a 46-28 victory at Blooming Prairie High School.
Bobbie Bruns paced the Awesome Blossoms with a game-high 14 points and a pair of 3-pointers, while Megan Oswald paired 12 points with 13 rebounds.
The Cardinals were led by Kate Trump’s nine points and Malia Hunt’s seven points.
“We had not been able to go live 5 on 5 with all of our players yet this season until (Saturday),” BP coach John Bruns said. “Offensively, we did struggle at times and missed some shots that we normally would make, but defensively we played very solid and forced BA into several first half turnovers. I was very happy with a lot of things about tonight, but the best thing was that the girls finally got a chance to get back out on the court.”
Blooming Prairie will next play Tuesday night at home against Lyle-Pacelli, while Bethlehem Academy will host Hayfield on Friday.