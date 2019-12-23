Thursday, Dec 26
Northfield Rotary Club • noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Northfield Duplicate Bridge Club • 12:30 p.m., Bridge Club at Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. It is sanctioned by the American Contact Bridge League. Everyone is welcome, but you do need a partner. Fee per session is $3.
Cribbage • 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
The 40 LEGO Challenge • 1-2:15 p.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. All participants get an entry for a guessing jar full of LEGO bricks! For elementary-aged kids. Pre-K welcome with grownup.
Big Book Group AA meeting • 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Thursday’s Table • 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia • 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded. info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Third Tradition Al-Anon • 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Friday, Dec 27
Open Stitching • 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
All Ages Dance Party! • 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. Dance to tunes old and new to ring in the new year.
Unity on Division AA meeting • 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
MN Jack Sparrow • Pirate History and Artifacts • 2 p.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. Meet MN’s own swashbuckling Captain Jack Sparrow and experience pirate history through the eyes of a pirate.
AA Third Tradition Group • 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Saturday, Dec 28
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free. Donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield • 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Little Prairie Al-Anon • 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E. 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Open Stitching • 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Bridge Square Menorah Lighting • 5 p.m., Door prizes, music, hot food/drinks. Free and open to the public
As You Are AA meeting • 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Monday, Dec 30
Tradition Five Al-Anon • 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group • 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Science Fiction Book Group • 7 p.m., The Science Fiction Book Group meets the last Monday of each month at the Northfield Public Library.
Closed Big Book Study • 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Dec 31
Northfield Sertoma Club • 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. An ASL interpreter is available at most meetings.
Baby story time • 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be on hand. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Open mic • 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Wednesday, Jan 1
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield • noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear • 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street N, Northfield. For those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. For more information, call Diane at 651-470-7367.