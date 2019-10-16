In this Friday, Sept. 20 photo, official Daryl Wilson keeps a watch on the action as Rejoice Christian takes on Haskell in a high school football game in Tulsa, Okla. A fact about football and most youth sports: the younger the kids playing, the worse-behaved the adults watching. The adults direct their tantrums at the kids and at each other but unleash their most juvenile outbursts at officials. Result: Referees are fleeing the profession. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)