In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell (93) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on a fumble recovery with safety Jarrod Wilson (26) and linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Jacksonville, Fla. On Sunday, March 15, 2020, the Baltimore Ravens agreed to trade a fifth-round draft pick in the upcoming draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars for veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)