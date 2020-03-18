From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here's a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.
HARRY AND MEGHAN POST HOPEFUL MESSAGE
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are urging people to show "empathy and kindness" in the face of the pandemic.
The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a statement
"This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally," they said.
"How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."
Harry and Meghan told followers they'll be sharing trustful news and informing the public of safe and healthy practices.
Starting at the end of this month, the Sussexes will no longer use their royal titles and pursue a new life of financial freedom in North America.
BONNAROO RESCHEDULED
The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place Sept. 24-27 "out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community."
The festival in a statement said all current tickets and onsite accommodations will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.
The festival normally takes place in June in Manchester, Tennessee, and this year had attracted Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey and Tool