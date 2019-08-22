The Northfield News, delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays, contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield/Dundas area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at www.northfieldnews.com.
Here's a recap of some of the stories in the Aug. 21 edition of the News.
Setting up for success: Shattuck-St. Mary’s teacher new Arcadia executive director — For long-time educator Laura Stelter, group discussion, projects and meeting the individual needs of students are her top goals in education.
Stelter, a board member of Arcadia Charter School since 2011, now hopes to incorporate her philosophy as executive director.
NAFRS hires 6 firefighters after more than 20 apply — Northfield Area Fire & Rescue Services on Aug. 15 announced the hiring of six firefighters after receiving approximately two dozen applications to fill four open firefighter spots.
The firefighters either live in Northfield or the immediate area.
Northfield police have multiple goals for 2020-21 budget — The Northfield Police Department hopes to hire a fourth patrol sergeant and an evidence technician, purchase body cameras and replace radio equipment within the next two years.
Northfield Police Chief Monte Nelson requested the additional patrol sergeant, which is expected to cost the city $131,000 per year, Aug. 13 during a City Council 2020-21 budget/levy study session.
Early talks have council discussing 7.5 percent levy increase — The city of Northfield is talking about a 7.5 percent preliminary tax levy increase for 2020.
Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig said based on current figures, the levy increase would raise taxes $78 on a $200,000 home.
Other stories included NHS principal takes leave of absence; local educator temporarily takes helm, Operation Backpack takes place later this month, County staff: More space would better prep inmates for life after jail, and fair results. We also had sports stories, news briefs, columns and letters and a calendar.
Northfield shares a dinner
The News will have a story on Northfield Shares a Dinner, a community meal planned for Sunday on Division Street.
Open house held for Jefferson Parkway/Highway 246 project
An open house was held Wednesday to provide public feedback on the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Highway 246 and possible underpass options. We will have a story on that.
Summer sports
Tennis, volleyball and soccer seasons are underway while town baseball playoffs are heating up. The News will capture the action.
