Girl Scouts gather to honor Marian Seabold, 102, in White Bear Lake, Minn. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Seabold was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award for her 65-plus years of service with the Girl Scouts. Seabold, who turns 103 on March 14, joined the Girl Scouts when she was 10, returning to lead when her daughter attended, then again when her granddaughter joined. (AP)