Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Dan Chisena jogs during the team’s training camp on Monday Aug. 24, 2020, in Eagan, Minn. The Vikings kept one undrafted rookie on their initial regular season roster, Dan Chisena, a former track star at Penn State who gave up his scholarship to walk on for the football team and showed enough special teams ability for the Vikings to keep him. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)