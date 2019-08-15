Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.