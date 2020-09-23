The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, Sept. 25
Bethlehem Academy Class of 1956 Lunch Meeting• 11:30 a.m., Depot Bar & Grill, 311 Heritage Pl., Faribault. All alums and friends are welcome.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Smashmore Jrs Youth Bowling• 8:30-10 a.m., Sparetime Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. All youth 3½ to 18. No experience or equipment necessary. Coaching included. For more info or to sign up, contact league secretary Stacey stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454.
Monday, Sept. 28
Living alone: Walking together• 6-7 p.m., Walking Group for those who live alone during pandemic isolation. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. Call 507-301-5632 for info and weekly location. Social distancing measures are taken.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need may be available. Next Pantry Food Distribution is Friday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Chili and toastie dog, fruit, relishes and dessert. Curbside Pick-up.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need may be available. Next Pantry Food Distribution is Friday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.