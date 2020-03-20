In this photo taken March 18, 2020, as part of a nationwide action in a gesture of support for their unstopping fight against the spreading coronavirus. Restaurants and eateries remain closed to the public under a "national quarantine" aimed at breaking the human transmission belt for the virus, but they can do deliveries. A nation of 38 million, Poland has confirmed 325 cases of virus infection. Five of the persons have died. Employees of an Indian food restaurant bring food for the doctors and medics of the contagious diseases hospital in Warsaw, Poland.(AP)