Wednesday, Dec. 04
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. Clothing 9-11 a.m., groceries 1-3 p.m. Pantry days from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 or from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12, and closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 2.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Santa Storytimes• 6:30 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Short storytime, visit and take pictures with Santa. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Dec. 05
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)• 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 5072109816.
Faribault High School Class of 1965• 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Santa Storytimes• 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. There will be a short storytime, with more time visit and take pictures with Santa. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Meatloaf Dinner• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Meatloaf Dinner served 5:30-7:00PM Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Friday, Dec. 06
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. Clothing 9-11 a.m., groceries 1-3 p.m. Pantry days from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 or from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12, and closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 2.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Annual Carleton College Craft and Custodial Bake Sale• 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Carleton Weitz Center for Creativity, 320 Third St. E, Northfield. Free and open to the public. Hand-crafted items, baked goods and services available for purchase. Lunch on site. Loretta 507-222-4186 or Melissa 507-222-4309. apps.carleton.edu/events/craft_fair.
Basket Suppers and Commercials• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Saturday, Dec. 07
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Bagels & Birds• 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Watch wildlife from the comfort of the Interpretive Center. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group• 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Winter Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 N. Central Ave, Faribault. Promoting small farmers, producers and bakers. Live music by the Faribault Senior High Choir and local folk musician Helen Forsythe. Free chair massages. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. http://bit.ly/2OOV9RJ.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Craft and Bake Sale• 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 6th Ave SW, Faribault. Christmas crafts and goodies. Luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $8 for adults, $5 for youth five-12, free for children four and under.
Bagels & Birds• 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy breakfast while watching birds. Donations appreciated. 507-332-7151. http://rbnc.org.
Advent Bake Sale and Luncheon• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault. Scandinavian baked goods, including lefse. Shop for goodies and stay for lunch - $8.
Winterfest in Faribault• 1-10 p.m., Faribo Sno-Go Club's Vintage Snowmobile show on Central Ave from 1-4 p.m. Parade of lights at 5:30 p.m. Bundle up and boogie the night away from 6:30-10:00 p.m.
MAGAsota Meet-Up Event• 2-4 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale. Please feel free to invite family, friends and neighbors who would like to help re-elect President Trump in 2020.
Steak, Shrimp or Walleye• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4TH Street, Faribault. Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Sunday, Dec. 08
Euchre• 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center for $18. Skate rentals available for $3. Dec. 26 is a free day with canned food donation.
Monday, Dec. 09
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. Clothing 9-11 a.m., groceries 1-3 p.m. Pantry days from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 or from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12, and closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 2.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting• 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
Faribault Christian Women's Connection• 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Truckers Inn/Super America, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Buffet luncheon, special feature and guest speaker. Cost is $10 at the door with cash or check. RSVP: email faribaultcwc@gmail.com or call Karla Jo at 332-7261.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic• 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
Itsy Bitsy: Water Detective with Kevin Strauss• 6:30-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Itsy bitsy spider stories, songs, and easy ways that kids and adults can save water (and money). All participants will receive a "Leak-Finder" kit and handout.
Taste Kernza Beer, Learn About Eco-Friendly Grain• 6:30 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division Street South Unit 2.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.