With the help of a defensive effort that surrendered no points, the Northfield football team won its first game of the season Friday 24-7 at Austin. The lone touchdown for the Packers came off a faulty Northfield snap on a punt that was returned for a score.
The Raiders (1-6) started the scoring in the second quarter with senior Gavin Rataj’s 13-yard run that provided a 6-0 lead after the point after attempt was missed. Austin (2-5) then took a 7-6 lead with the scoop and score, before Northfield took a lead with less than a minute left in the first half when senior Daniel Monaghan hauled in a 43-yard reception from Rataj. A two-point conversion made it 14-7 at halftime.
“Our kids could have started the, ‘Oh crap, here we go again,’ (after Austin’s touchdown) but they really responded there,” Northfield football coach Bubba Sullivan said. “We were trying to run out the clock but we got enough yards with the run game that we got out close to midfield, so we were able to hit Daniel and that was a great momentum boost.”
Then, in the fourth quarter, Monaghan gained 35 yards on a fake punt to set up a four-yard touchdown reception by senior Nick Touchette from Rataj. Another two-point conversion made it 22-7, before senior Simon Dickerson was able to haul down an Austin ball-carrier in the end zone for a safety and a 24-7 lead.
Dickerson’s best play according to Sullivan, though, came on the opening drive of the game. An Austin ball-carrier had broken free for what looked to be the opening touchdown before Dickerson raced to bring him down around the 15-yard line. The Packers were then unable to score on that drive.
“It was a great hustle play,” Sullivan said. “He’s been playing really great football for us, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The fact that we were then able to hold them to no score was certainly a key part of the game.”
Offensively, Dickerson finished with 40 rushing yards on eight attempts, junior Josh Johnson carried the ball 13 times for 37 yards and Rataj gained 50 yards on 17 rushing attempts as the quarterback.
“We kind of turned him loose a little bit in the run game and he had some nice runs,” Sullivan said.
Rataj was effective throwing the ball as well, completing eight of his 18 passes for 134 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His main target of the night was Monaghan, who hauled in three receptions for 70 yards and the touchdown, while Touchette totaled two receptions for 22 yards and senior Caleb Voight caught a pair of passes for 32 yards.
Northfield closes the regular season Wednesday night at home against New Prague (3-4) with an opportunity to move up in the Section 1-5A landscape.
Even after Friday’s result, Austin is ranked fifth (one spot ahead of the Raiders) in the section in terms of minnesotascores.com’s Quality Rankings Formula, which is used to seed teams.
Northfield trails Austin 37-32.7 in terms of the formula, with the Packers slated to host Albert Lea (1-6) on Wednesday. A Packer loss and a Raider win could be enough to flip the teams in terms of seeding, meaning Northfield would travel to likely No. 4 seed Rochester John Marshall next Tuesday instead of likely No. 3 seed Rochester Mayo.
Rocket football falls vs. Goodhue
Randolph (5-2) lost for the second time this season after a 12-6 defeat against Goodhue (5-2) at home.
After a scoreless first quarter, Goodhue took a 6-0 lead with 7:46 left in the second quarter, before Randolph immediately answered with a 59-yard touchdown pass from senior Nick Drinken to senior Isaac Stoesz 26 seconds later. That made the score 6-6 entering halftime.
Then, with 4:34 left in the game. Goodhue punched it in from a yard out on fourth and goal to take a 12-6 lead. Randolph was driving to potentially tie or win the game, but an interception on the opposing 44-yard line with 2:05 to play allowed Goodhue to run the clock out.
Even after the result, Randolph maintains a slim advantage (40.8-40.6) over Goodhue in terms of QRF for the second seed in the Section 1A playoffs. Randolph travels to Bethlehem Academy on Wednesday night, while Goodhue will take on Kenyon-Wanamingo at home.