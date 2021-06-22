The St. Peter trap team shot Monday in Alexandria in the MN Trap Shooting Championship.
Competing in Class 8A with 35 shooters, senior Kia Maas shot Varsity and took 3rd with a score of 88 out of 100 in the Female Class. She also was this year’s High Score for the St. Peter Team.
Here is a list of St. Peter’s top shooters per class:
Top Gun Male & Top Gun Female
Novice — Quinn DeBlieck 53, Kylee Wendroth 63
JV — Isaac Alger 81, Mackenzie Pettis 77
Varsity — Jaxson Witty 85, Kia Maas 88
Other St. Peter varsity scores included: Gavin Powers 84, Carter Wendorth 83, Zach Salzwedel 79, Noah Klaseus 73, Korey Lager 73 and Frankie McAninich 60.
Other JV scores for St. Peter showed: Johnny Kennedy 79, Riley Lager 73, Alex Domras 71, Wyatt Holtz 71, Cooper DeBlieck 67, Warren Wernsing 67, Jack Bexell 65 and Riley Kisor 64.
Other novice scores showed: Quinn DeBlieck 67, Kylee Wendroth 63, Ashlyn Loula 57, Gavin Kendall 52, Matthew Otterness 52, Madison Akemann 49, Abigail Haggenmiller 48, Owen Matejcek 48, Kate Salzwedel 43, Kerrigan Wilking 41 and Anna Stoffregen 17.
The Saints finished 17th as a team with 421 points.
This year’s seniors are Abby Haggenmiller, Emma Jones, Jaeger Kennedy, Noah Klaseus, Jack Leonard, Kia Maas, Nathan Pettis, Levi Powers, Carter Wendroth and Konrad Wernsing