Boys basketball
Hayfield 78, Blooming Prairie 39
The Awesome Blossoms' four-game winning streak came to an end Thursday night, falling to the Vikings in convincing fashion.
"[We] ran into a buzz-saw tonight...That’s an excellent group of basketball players," Blooming Prairie coach Nate Pillar said of Hayfield following the loss. "They have great parts that fit together nicely. Not many holes in what they bring to a competition. They’re decent shooters, their rebounding is top notch, they defend without fouling, and they don’t turn the ball over. That’s a pretty good recipe for success."
Blooming Prairie is now 6-8 overall and 5-7 in Gopher Conference play. Drew Kittelson led the Awesome Blossoms in scoring with 13. Alex Miller (11), Chris Naatz (8), Mitchell Fiebiger (5), and Colin Jordison (2) also scored for Blooming Prairie.
The Awesome Blossoms return to the court on Monday when they face off against WEM.
Girls basketball
WEM 70, Medford 34
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown thrived from behind the arc — while Medford struggled — in Thursday's 70-34 victory in Waterville. The Buccaneers drained 10 of 20 3-point attempts compared to a 2 of 10 mark for the Tigers to help them start to expand on a 35-24 halftime lead.
WEM (12-2) was led by 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists from senior Toryn Richards, in addition to 15 points via Ellie Ready and 13 points provided by senior Kylie Pittmann.
Medford (7-4), meanwhile, was led by Catrina Herr's nine points and Andrea Bock's eight points.
WEM next travels Friday to play at Class A No. 3 Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (14-0) in a clash between the top two teams in Section 2A, while Medford visits Maple River (6-7) on Monday night.
Boys hockey
Faribault 8, North Branch 2
After a quick bit of rescheduling when Thursday's original game against Austin was cancelled, Faribault was able to breeze past North Branch 8-2 at Faribault Ice Arena.
Lucas Linnemann and Jordan Nawrocki both scored twice for the Falcons, who also received goals from Zach Siegert, Grady Goodwin, Luke Vinar and Blake Vinar.
Goodwin added a pair of assists, while Owen Nesburg, Justin Drevlow and Keaton Ginter also dished out to assists, and each of Brody Pavel, Oliver Linnemann, Siegert and Kory Johnson finished with one assist.
Senior Jack Knutson and sophomore Maclain Weasler both played a period and a half in net for the Falcons (7-5-2).
Faribault stays at home Saturday for another non-conference and non-section game against Windom (10-4).
Wrestling
Shakopee 38, Owatonna 26
The Huskies dropped only their second dual in their last 12 matches, losing to the undefeated and top-ranked Sabers (18-0) Thursday night. Owatonna's record now stands at 17-6 following the loss.
Trey Hiatt (106; 8-6 decision), Cale Robb (120; 3-0 decision), Kanin Hable (126; 10-2 major decision), Jacob Reinardy (152; fall), Landen Johnson (160; fall), and Kaden Nelson (170; 19-8 major decision) earned victories for the Huskies.
Owatonna returns to the mat on Wednesday when they will be participating in the Section 1AAA postseason tournament.
Westfield triangular
Westfield 43, WEM/JWP 25
Five falls, three of which occurred in the third period, provided Westfield with the necessary bonus points to top WEM/JWP.
Bo Zweiner (113) and Cade Christianson (138) both won by fall in the first period of their matches, but Kevin Hodge (120), Lane Lembke (132) and Alex Lea were able to pin their opponents in the third period.
Sam Skillestad (145) also won by major decision, and Tyler Archer (182) claimed a 6-0 decision.
WEM/JWP picked up a pair of falls from Jack Cahill (152) and Keegan Kuball (220), while Carson Petry (106) won by 11-0 major decision.
Westfield 48, Stewartville 30
The Razorbacks improved to 11-14 overall Thursday night after defeating both the Grizzlies and the Tigers; Westfield has now won 11 of their last 14 duals.
Bo Zweiner (113; fall), Kevin Hodge (120; fall), Lane Lembke (132; fall), Cade Christianson (138; fall), Sam Skillestad (145; 13-1 major decision), Alex Lea (160; fall), and Tyler Archer (182; 6-0 decision) earned victories in the win over WEM/JWP.
Zweiner (4-2 decision), Lembke (fall), Skillestad (fall), Lea (fall), and Archer (fall) improved to 2-0 on the night in the dual against Stewartville, while Dylan Ehmke (195; 7-3 decision) also earned a win.
Stewartville 39, WEM/JWP 30
Forfeiting a trio of weight classes put a team win in the dual too tall of a task, but WEM/JWP was still able to win by fall with Jack Morsching (160), Isaac Quast (170) and Kurtis Crosby (182).
Carson Petry (106) and Gavin Krause (132) both won by decision as well.