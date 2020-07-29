FILE — In this Dec. 13, 1990 file photo, Boston Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque (77) reaches over the back of Hartford Whaler Dean Evason (12) trying to get to the puck behind Boston’s goal during first period action in the Boston. The NHL hasn’t had best-of-five playoff series since 1986. That’s changing for this year with the league expanding to 24 playoff teams as part of its restart. The qualifying round will feature 16 teams facing off in best-of-five series to determine who moves on. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)