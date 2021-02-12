GIRLS BASKETBALL
A solid performance at the free-throw line was enough to lift Northfield girls basketball to a 72-69 victory against Rochester Century (3-5) on Friday night in Rochester.
The Raiders (5-4) led 37-28 at halftime, and at one point stretched the lead to 18 points, and were able to hold on thanks in part to making 14 of 20 free throw attempts.
Senior Annika Richardson led Northfield with 27 points and a pair of 3-pointers, while senior Emma Hodapp scored 16 points and senior Emma Rasmussen drained a trio of 3-pointers to help her score 15 points.
The Raiders are back in action Friday, Feb. 19, at Rochester John Marshall (4-4).
BOYS HOCKEY
For the first time this season, the high-powered offense for the Northfield boys hockey team was slowed down in a 3-0 defeat at Mankato West (7-1-1, 7-1-1 Big 9 Conference) on Friday night.
It was the first time the Raiders (6-2-1, 6-2) have been shutout this season, and they entered the night averaging just under six goals a game.
The Scarlets snagged a 1-0 lead in the second period, before adding a pair of goals in the third period including an empty-netter.
Northfield will try to restart its offensive firepower Thursday night at Red Wing (1-6-1, 1-5-1).