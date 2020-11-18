Waseca closed out the regular season Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 win over Fairmont in Waseca.
Bluejays middle hitter Kloe Wadd led the team with 11 kills while Camryn McQuery and Audrey Williams each had six.
Brooke Hayes finished with a team-high 11 digs for Waseca (5-7, 5-5 Big South) and Avery Madsen added seven.
Setter Megan Nelson finished with 21 assists while the team had 10 ace serves.
New Ulm sweeps Waseca
Waseca lost 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 Friday against New Ulm in a match where the Bluejays needed to change the rotation midway through the match.
Waseca (4-7, 4-5 Big South) lost setter Sophie Potter in the second set with an ankle injury, which forced the Bluejays to switch up their rotation.
Audrey Williams led Waseca with six kills. Kloe Wadd and Camryn McQuery each had four.
Brooke Hayes had a team-high 18 digs and Megan Nelson led the team with 11 assists. Potter finished with six.
Avery Madsen finished with three ace serves and Hayes had two.
Waseca bounces back to sweep Blue Earth Area
Waseca bounced back last Thursday to snap a two-match skid by beating Blue Earth Area 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 in Blue Earth.
The Bluejays (3-6, 3-4 Big South) swept the season series with the Buccaneers (1-5, 1-5 Big South) after defeating them 3-0 Oct. 29 in Waseca.
Waseca senior Camryn McQuery led the Bluejays with 11 kills and Audrey Williams added eight. Both also finished with six digs. Avery Madsen finished with three blocks to lead the team and had two ace serves.
Senior setter Megan Nelson finished with 20 assists and junior setter Sophie Potter had 10.