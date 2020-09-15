The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Smashmore Jrs Youth Bowling• 8:30-10 a.m., Sparetime Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Cost is under $10 per week plus league fees ($12-$25). Some financial assistance may be available. Sign up at stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454.
Virtual Maple Syrup fun run• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Register online for any distance: 50K, 25K, 10K, 5K to a 1-mile walk. Run that distance in the month of September. Registrants receive a pancake brunch to-go with real maple syrup! Non-runners can also purchase brunch tickets.
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps, and more. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. The farmers’ market occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Crime Watch Meeting With Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department• 6:30 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Annual Fall Swedish Meatball Take Out/Curbside Pickup Supper• 4-7 p.m., Hegre Lutheran Church, 51939 Hwy. 56 Blvd., Kenyon. Call/text orders ahead of time to Beth at 507-330-4996, Roxanne at 507-330-3127 or by phone to Hegre Church at 507-527-2353. Include number of meals and time of pickup. Quilt raffle tickets are 1 for $1 or six for $5. $15 for adult-sized portion meal.
Disabled American Veterans meeting• 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.