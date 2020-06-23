Viracon, the nation’s leading single-source architectural glass fabricator, announces the launch of its new website. This redesign incorporates the best of the previous site, particularly the site’s rich product content, project images and the functions users have become accustomed to, and raises the on-site experience to a new level. The new website has a contemporary design with improved search functionality.
Architects can leverage the Product Search functions and Viracon’s broad fabrication options to custom design high performance architectural glass to meet the aesthetic and performance needs of their unique projects. Over 1,000,000 configurations are available including tempered, laminated, insulating, silkscreened, digital printed, hurricane-resistant, acoustical, blast-mitigating, electronic eavesdropping mitigating and a broad selection of proprietary coatings. “With so many product options for architectural glass from Viracon, particularly our proprietary coatings, one of our goals was focused on optimizing the users’ search experience for product configuration selection. Relying on the expertise of experienced web site developers and their best practices, the new site’s product search function will seem familiar to anyone who frequents online shopping sites. It offers key product filter options for a user to apply, narrowing the results of their search based on the glass aesthetic and performance attributes they are looking for,” stated Annette Panning, Viracon’s Director of Marketing and Product Management.
The new website went live today, and is located at http://www.viracon.com.