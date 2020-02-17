In an article titled “In rare situation, police set to purchase shield with private donation” published on page 2A of the Feb. 14 edition of the People's Press, the context for the donation was incorrectly reported. It was Police Chief Greg Skillestad’s first private donation for a specific piece of equipment in his five years with the department. The Press regrets the mistake.
Correction
