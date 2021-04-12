The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.
Saturday, April 17
Cannon Valley Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds , 1814 2nd Av NW, Faribault . Over 20 local food makers and farmers bring local food, fiber, and personal care products from pastured meats to peanut butter; from cheese to chocolate croissants; from shampoo bars to sheepskins. The Local Plate food truck offers to-go food. Tiffany Tripp, Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. cannonvalleygrown.org/cannon-valley-farmers-market.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-2143 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Monday, April 19
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Wednesday, April 21
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Online. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-2143 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.