Owatonna head wrestling coach Adam Woitalla has stepped down.
"We are very appreciative for Coach Woitalla's years of service coaching our student-athletes," Owatonna activities director Marc Achterkirch told the People's Press when asked for comment.
Woitalla was hired prior to the 2016-17 season along with Scott Seykora to serve as co-head wrestling coaches for the Owatonna program. During his five seasons at the helm, the Huskies saw great success, compiling an overall record of 117-34 with one team state tournament appearance and numerous individual appearances.
Landen Johnson won the individual crown in the 160-pound weight class in 2021, while Peyton Robb claimed individual state titles in 2016 and 2018 and Cade King placed first at state in his weight class in 2018 under the direction of Woitalla.