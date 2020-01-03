Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.