Thursday, Dec 05
Northfield Rotary Club — noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage — 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting — 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon — 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Thursday’s Table — 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. All are welcome to dine for free. The event is sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia — 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams are designed for one to six players. Prizes are awarded. info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
St. Olaf Christmas Festival — 7:30 p.m., Skoglund Center, 1634 Campus Drive, Northfield. A century-old tradition of the college, the festival features St. Olaf Choir, St. Olaf Orchestra, St. Olaf Cantorei, St. Olaf Chapel Choir, Manitou Singers and Viking Chorus. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/st-olaf-christmas-festival-2/all/.
Friday, Dec 06
Open Stitching — 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting — 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group — 8 p.m., first Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Open Speaker Meeting — 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal in Northfield.
Annual Carleton College Craft and Custodial Bake Sale — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Carleton Weitz Center for Creativity, 320 Third St. E, Northfield. The sale is free and open to the public. Approximately 75 vendors will have a wide variety of hand-crafted items, baked goods and services available for purchase. Coffee, pastries and lunch will be available on site. Loretta, 507-222-4186, or Melissa, 507-222-4309. http://apps.carleton.edu/events/craft_fair.
First Friday Art Night — 5-9 p.m., celebrate the arts at various downtown businesses with live music, visual art displays, poetry readings and more. Jenni Roney, jenni@nddc.org, (507) 602-0410. http://downtownnorthfield.org/events/.
St. Olaf Christmas Festival — 7:30 p.m., Skoglund Center, 1634 Campus Drive, Northfield. A century-old tradition of the college, the festival features St. Olaf Choir, St. Olaf Orchestra, St. Olaf Cantorei, St. Olaf Chapel Choir, Manitou Singers and Viking Chorus. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/st-olaf-christmas-festival-2/all/.
Goodsell Observatory Open House — 9:30-11:30 p.m., Goodsell Observatory, Carleton College, 1 North College Street. Open telescope viewing if skies are clear. http://go.carleton.edu/observatory.
Saturday, Dec 07
Wednesday Wear — 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield — 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching — 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon — 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting — 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Tuba Christmas 2019 — 12-4:30 p.m., Skinner Memorial Chapel, 405 First St. E, Northfield. Registration opens at noon, the rehearsal takes place at 1 p.m. and the concert will be at 3. Dan Bergeson, bergeson@northfieldwifi.com, 507-581-0553. http://www.vintagebandfestival.org.
‘Great Minnesota Cookie Book’ — 5:30-7 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. Authors Lee Svitak Dean and Rick Nelson will sign copies of their cookbook.
St. Olaf Christmas Festival — 7:30 p.m., Skoglund Center, 1634 Campus Drive, Northfield. A century-old tradition of the college, the festival features St. Olaf Choir, St. Olaf Orchestra, St. Olaf Cantorei, St. Olaf Chapel Choir, Manitou Singers and Viking Chorus. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/st-olaf-christmas-festival-2/all/.
Sunday, Dec 08
St. Olaf Christmas Festival — 3 p.m., Skoglund Center, 1634 Campus Drive, Northfield. A century-old tradition of the college, the festival features St. Olaf Choir, St. Olaf Orchestra, St. Olaf Cantorei, St. Olaf Chapel Choir, Manitou Singers and Viking Chorus. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/st-olaf-christmas-festival-2/all/.
Monday, Dec 09
Tradition Five Al-Anon — 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group — 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study — 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
St. Olaf Norwegian Christmas — 10:10 a.m., Boe Memorial Chapel, 1500 St Olaf Ave., Northfield.
Tuesday, Dec 10
Northfield Sertoma Club — 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. An ASL interpreter is available at most meetings.
Baby story time — 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be on hand. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Northfield Legal Clinic — 2-4:30 p.m., free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Taste Kernza Beer, Learn About Eco-Friendly Grain — 6:30 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St. S, Unit 2. Northfield brewers are creating new beers with the perennial eco-friendly grain, Kernza.
COWS (Conversations on the Wonders of Science) — 6 p.m., The Hideaway, 421 Division St. S., Northfield. There will be a short science presentation followed by discussion. cows-science-cafe.weebly.com.
Open mic — 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Wednesday, Dec 11
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield — noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear — 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St N, Northfield. The group is for those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time, arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. For more information, call Diane at 651-470-7367.
Public Open Skate — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. $5 general public. $2 spouses, dependents of St. Olaf faculty, staff {span}—{/span} present ID. Skates are provided for rental. Participants must sign a waiver. wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/public-open-skate-5/2019-11-03/