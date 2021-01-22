Weather Alert

...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED SATURDAY AFTERNOON INTO SATURDAY NIGHT... .Snow will spread into southwest Minnesota late Saturday morning and reach western Wisconsin during the mid-afternoon Saturday. The snow will end Saturday night. A widespread band of 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected to fall along and south of a line from Appleton, to St. Cloud, to the northern Twin Cities metro in Minnesota and from New Richmond to Bloomer in Wisconsin. Within this area, a band of 6-7 inches of snow will be possible from Redwood Falls, to Mankato and Red Wing. An upgrade to a Winter Storm Warning may be needed across this region if confidence in snowfall amounts this high occurring increases. Travel impacts are likely as roads become snow covered Saturday evening, slow down and allow for extra time to reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&