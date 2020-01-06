A rural Rice County man in prison for criminal sexual conduct pleaded guilty Friday to three child pornography-related charges.
Ross Matthew Wenner, 38, had been charged with 10 felonies, but admitted to three — criminal sexual predatory conduct, dissemination of pornographic work by a registered predatory offender, and possession of a pornographic work by a registered predatory offender — as part of an agreement with Rice County prosecutors. The remaining seven counts will be dismissed.
Because of his criminal history, Wenner is expected to be sentenced to up to 21 years in prison and be on supervised release, or parole, for the rest of his life. Sentencing is scheduled for May 19.
Wenner was previously convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct, Kidnapping and Burglary offenses which required him to register as a predatory offender and made the current offenses more serious. Wenner was released from prison as a level three sex offender under Department of Corrections supervision in 2015. Level three offenders are considered highly likely to reoffend. Wenner, currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections for violating his supervised release, was taken back into custody in 2018.
According to court records, Wenner was discovered through a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension program called Cybertips of possible internet trafficking involving child pornography.
Wenner told investigators that he had saved more than 1,200 images and approximately 50 percent were child pornography.
A June 2018 search of Wenner’s email account allegedly included 1,192 images and 32 videos of suspected child pornography.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum prosecuted the case.
“Wenner is a dangerous offender who requires a lengthy sentence,” said Fossum. “This resolution achieves that and will protect the community from Mr. Wenner for the foreseeable future, by keeping him in custody or on conditional release for the rest of his life.”
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Rice County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
“The work of our justice partners in investigating this case led to this successful conclusion,” Fossum added.