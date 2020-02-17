Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Feb 19
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 10-11 a.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St, Le Sueur. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Thursday, Feb 20
Lifelong Learner Lunch: Solar System• 12-1:30 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Learn about the solar system and space. Lunch included. Ages 18+. Reservations required online by February 13 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
Kindred Kwilters• 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Dr., Le Sueur.
Friday, Feb 21
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Angels Amongst Us Kickoff• On Friday and Saturday, Angels Amongst Us (AAU) fourth annual spring kickoff event will begin at Valley Green Square Mall. www.facebook.com/Angels-Amongst-Us-288215974688241
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
Everything Chocolate and More• 6-8:30 p.m., Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague. Enjoy an evening sampling many varieties of chocolate and snacks. Silent auction and raffle. Advance tickets $20. At the door $25. Includes two drink tickets.
4th Annual Pool Tournament & Scholarship Kick-Off Event• 6-9 p.m., at Valley Green Square Mall, 207 Valley Green Square, Le Sueur. Features both singles and scotch doubles tournament play. Silent auction held on Saturday.
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Feb 22
4th Annual Pool Tournament & Scholarship Kick-Off Event• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Valley Green Square Mall, 207 Valley Green Square, Le Sueur. Features both singles and scotch doubles tournament play. Silent auction held on Saturday.
Le Sueur County Town Hall Event• 10-11 a.m., at Tri-City United Elementary-Middle School Auditorium, 150 W. Tyrone Street, Le Center. Le Sueur County residents will receive priority for asking questions during the town hall.
Family Snowshoeing• 1-2:30 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Learn about snowshoe history and techniques before embarking on a snowshoe hike with a naturalist guide. All equipment provided. Ages 7+. Reservations required online by February 20 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
Kids Free Bingo• 2:30-4:30 p.m., at Le Center American Legion, 97 S. Park Ave., Le Center. We focus on teaching area children about the United States of America Patriotic Symbols while they get to have fun by playing free bingo. Bingo prizes are given out to the children. This year David Berndt will be performing a magical act during the event.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Feb 23
Homeschool Series: Winter Ecology• 1-3 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Program designed just for homeschool classes. Learn about how animals survive in the winter with an instructor. Ages 5+. Reservations required online by February 23 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Feb 24
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Sueur City Council• 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Feb 25
Snowshoe and Animal Signs Walk• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Join a naturalist for a peaceful snowshoe walk as we watch for signs of wildlife. All ages. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/person, $5/member. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Area Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System (Hospital), 301 2nd St NE, New Prague. Held in the Jameen Mape Conference Room. Call Tom Handrich 952-445-0107.
Wednesday, Feb 26
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at New Prague High School, 221 12th St. NE, New Prague.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.